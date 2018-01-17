Northern League: Bird at the double to inspire Red Star cup success

Seaham Red Star made fine progress into the quarter-finals of the Brooks Mileson Northern League Cup last night.

But they had to come from behind to beat visiting neighbours Easington Colliery 4-1.

Shane O’Brien headed Second Division Easington into a 14th-minute lead, but Red Star equalised 12 minutes later through Alex Ramshaw’s cool finish following a well-played through ball.

Four minutes later, Seaham were in front thanks to a good finish from Liam Hodgson, with the visitors appealing in vain for offside.

Seaham added a third, when Robbie Bird scored from close range, after snatching possession when Easington tried to play their way out of trouble.

Bird sealed the victory with a fourth goal late on.

Newcastle Benfield put their FA Vase misery behind them to secure a 3-2 success at Consett.

Veteran striker Paul Brayson finished clinically for Benfield’s opener after getting one on one with the keeper.

Alex Nisbet doubled the lead with a stunning 25-yarder, before Daniel Craggs smashed home an instant reply from long range.

Brayson made it 3-1 to Benfield and they held on, despite Craggs pulling another goal back in the last minute.

Dunston UTS won 1-0 at Billingham Synthonia thanks to a Liam Thear strike in the very first minute.

In the only Ebac Northern League Division One game to get the go-ahead, second-top Marske United edged a 1-0 win at Sunderland RCA.

The Seasiders took a 16th-minute lead when a long throw was headed in for an unfortunate own goal.

RCA put the visitors under pressure for most of the second half, but Marske held firm, with keeper Robert Dean making an important late save.

In Division Two, Blyth climbed to third place after winning 4-0 at Chester-le-Street.

The visitors went ahead on 11 minuteswhen a glancing header by Michael Chilton found the roof of the net.

Five minutes later, Sean McRoberts smashed a beauty into the top corner for 2-0.

Chilton put the game to bed, clinically scoring on 71 minutes, with Cameron Fenton adding a last-gasp fourth.

Thornaby rocked leaders Northallerton with a 2-1 away win, courtesy of Kallum Hannah and Joe Hillerby, after Shaun Hudson put the hosts in front.