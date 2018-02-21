Northern League: Battling Washington edge closer to relegation after seven-goal agony at West Auckland

Washington’s woes continued with a crushing 7-1 defeat at West Auckland Town last night.

The Mechanics, second-bottom in the Ebac Northern League First Division, remained 13 points adrift of safety, with just 10 games left to play.

West’s win took the up to third place in the table.

The hosts were ahead in the 11th minute when Nathan Fisher was put through and rounded goalkeeper Decklan Greenwood to put the home side 1-0 up.

Five minutes later, however, Washington equalised through an effort from Harry Wood.

Daniel Parker restored West’s lead when he headed home form an Adam Mitchell corner after 27 minutes.

On 36 minutes, it was 3-1 as Fisher grabbed his second after been put through by Anthony Bell. Fisher put Bell through a minute later, and he finished with a nice lob.

Just before half-time, Fisher grabbed his second hat-trick in two games, when he made it 5-1.

In the second half, Arran Wearmouth and Bell added to the home tally.

Second-top Consett edged an entertaining 3-2 win over third-bottom Jarrow Roofing.

The Roofers went ahead after 10 minutes, when Liam Anderson finished well, curling one into the corner of the net. Michael Sweet scored from the penalty spot to level on 29 minutes.

Sweet nearly gave Consett the lead just before half time, but his clever lob went just wide. Danny Craggs smashed in a 63rd-minute free-kick from 20 yards to put Consett 2-1 up, then Jordan Lavery added a third, driving home a 25-yarder.

Lee Kerr responded with a brilliant, long range shot from inside his own half to cut the deficit, but Consett held on.

In Division Two, Jarrow were sunk 6-1 at Billingham Town, who climbed to seventh place.

Town made a bright start and Ashley Lavan fired them in front after just three minutes, but Aaron Kah quickly qualised.

Lavan completed a first-half hat-trick before Elliott Beddow added a fourth. Lavan added his fourth goal in the second half, with Joe Kerridge hitting the final goal on 63 minutes.

Crook’s game at Bedlington Terriers was abandoned, following a floodlight failure. Durham City’s home clash withEasington Colliery was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

South Shields drew 1-1 at Hyde United in the top-of-the-table Evo-Stik League North game. Aksel Juul hit a brilliant, second-minute opener for Shields, but Leonard soon levelled.

Troubled Hartlepool United lost 2-0 at FC Halifax Town in the National League. Nathan Hotte and Ben Tomlinson did the damage.