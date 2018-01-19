National League North high-fliers Spennymoor Town to develop Brewery Field

Spennymoor Town are making final preparations to surpass Grade B status with a series of further ground developments at their Brewery Field ground.

To take part in the Vanarama National League North play-offs, the stadium must be Grade B standard, which Moors will achieve by the deadline of March 31.

Spennymoor's Brewery Field ground

A strong first half of the season has left newly-promoted Moors sitting proudly in fifth position in the National League North, meaning a play-off berth is a definite possibility if Jason Ainsley’s side can maintain their impressive form.

To prepare for that eventuality, the ground’s capacity will exceed 3,000 by March 31, with the ability to go to 5,000 with further modifications over the next 12 to 18 months.

Work begins on Monday.

The first phase of the developments will see the North East wall on the right of the Wood Vue turnstiles moved back to engulf the current officials’ car park and provide essential extra capacity.

There will also be four new spectator entrances installed on Wood Vue, taking the total to eight spectator entrances – ‘Grade A’ standard.

The most dramatic development will see 503 new seats added to the stand at the North East end of the ground, behind the goal, taking The Brewery Field’s seated capacity to 753 (Grade A).

Phase Two will take place from May, with plans to increase the capacity to beyond 5,000.

This will involve new higher terracing/canopy stands at the South East and South West sides of the ground.

Other Phase Two developments being considered include the erection of a new two-storey clubhouse in the North East corner; a reduction in the severity of the incline on the playing surface; the installation of an irrigation, sprinkler and drainage system to aid ground maintenance; and a totally new and improved perimeter fence around the field.

Bradley Groves, the club’s chief executive, said: “We made significant improvements to the stadium and our match day experience at the start of this season in preparation for life at this level.

“We’re now surpassing all expectations on the pitch, which is making life in the National League a real possibility, so we have to prepare effectively for a possible place in the play-offs.

“The feedback on our new Platinum Club suite and catering additions around the ground has been very positive. We now offer some of the best hospitality in the National League North.

“Our master plan for the Brewery Field will ultimately see us make the jump to ‘Grade A’.”