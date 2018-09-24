More to come from stunning Sunderland RCA, insists Martin Swales

Martin Swales believes there is more to come from Sunderland RCA after their impressive home win against Hebburn Town.

The Hornets were unbeaten ahead of their trip to Meadow Park but goals from Nathan O’Neill, Dom Moan, Clayton Davis and Luke Page gave RCA a 4-0 win and moved them up to second in the Northern League Division One table.

Action from RCA's win over Hebburn.

Swales was delighted with the win and insisted that his side are getting back to the standards they set in securing a fourth place finish last season.

He told the Echo “We are getting back together and we are starting to gel once again.

“We were excellent last season and we haven’t quite hit those standards, but we are getting there now.

“We have that mentality and drive back and we looked committed against Hebburn.

“That took us far last season and I am sure it will see us continue to improve over the coming weeks and months.”

The win gave RCA the perfect preparation for tomorrow night’s derby against Ryhope CW. Gary Pearson’s side also go into the fixture on the back of a win after they came from behind to take all three points against Whickham.

First-half goals from Chad Collins and Kelvin Thear seemed to have put the Lang Jacks on their way to their first league win of the season.

But a James Ellis penalty halved the deficit just before half-time and he doubled his tally from the spot on 52 minutes.

The former Brandon United forward put his side ahead 20 minutes into the second half as he completed his hat-trick and then completed a fine day with a fourth goal with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Ryhope assistant manager Stu Gooden praised his side for their reaction to falling behind.

“We gave away two awful goals and both were down to individual errors,” said Gooden. “But James Ellis’ penalty gave us a more positive half-time team-talk and we made few changes, including a change in formation.

“That worked wonders and there was only one team that was going to win after we got the second goal.”

Seaham Red Star failed to build on impressive results against Shildon and Daisy Hill as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Guisborough Town.

Darryll Donnelly put Mark Collingwood’s side ahead a minute before half-time but a Brian Close goal and a brace from Nathan Steel condemned Red Star to their fifth defeat in eight league games.

The result leaves Red Star just above Division One’s bottom three.

Elsewhere in Division One, the derby spoils were shared as Chris Winn cancelled out Amar Purewal’s early goal to help Bishop Auckland to a 1-1 draw at local rivals West Auckland Town.

Jack Butler continued his impressive start to his time with Ashington as he got two goals in their 4-2 home win against Shildon.

Dale Mulligan also grabbed a brace in Stockton Town’s 4-1 hammering of North Shields and Newton Aycliffe won by the same scoreline in their home win against Penrith.