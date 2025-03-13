MK Dons defender reflects on positive Gateshead loan after shock Wales call-up
MK Dons defender Callum Tripp has reflected on the ‘great experience’ he enjoyed during a short loan spell with Gateshead as he prepares to make his first venture into international football.
The 18-year-old joined the Heed during the January transfer window on a deal that was supposed to keep him at the International Stadium for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. After marking his debut with a goal in a National League Cup defeat against Newcastle United Under-21s, Tripp went on to make six appearances for Carl Magnay’s side before injuries suffered within the MK Dons squad forced a recall from the League Two club.
Tripp played the entire 90 minutes of 1-0 defeat against Colchester United and has now been called into the Wales Under-21 squad for upcoming games against their Sweden and Andorra counterparts after discovering he qualified via his Grandmother . Ahead of linking up with the Welsh youngsters next week, the defender praised the impact his short loan stint with Gateshead has made on his career.
He told The Citizen: “The season started on an up, and of course you get ups and downs in football. I started off playing but got injured, I had to go out on loan and now I'm back again! I'm happy to be here helping the team. Living on my own was a story to tell! At a young age, it was a scary feeling especially so far from home. But it has helped me massively as a person, not just as a footballer.
“I've got nothing bad to say about my at Gateshead, I loved my experience there. I knew the gaffer (Magnay) before I went, which massively helped. He is smashing it up there, and now I watch all the games, hoping they can go up. The boys up there are great. It was only a short loan spell, I thought it would be until the end of the season. But I loved it up there. The north is a lot different to what I thought it would be, I enjoyed it a lot apart from the weather - I needed three or four more coats! It was a great experience.”
