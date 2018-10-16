Martin Swales content with Sunderland RCA’s FA Vase draw against Garstang

Sunderland RCA face a trip to the North West in the FA Vase second round after they were handed an away tie at Garstang.

Martin Swales’ side will face a side are competing in the North West Counties First Division North for the first time in their history after winning the West Lancashire Premier League last season.

Garstang currently sit in 13th place in the table and have seen off league rivals AFC Darwen and Northern Counties East League side Swallownest to reach the second round.

Swales admitted that his side could have been handed a tougher draw, but insisted that they would do their homework on their opponents.

“We are more than happy with the draw,” explained the RCA manager.

“Obviously we would have preferred a home draw, but it could have been a lot worse.

“We could have been drawn against another Northern League club for example.

“We will go there in good spirits, we will have them watched and I will watch them in person too.”

The Meadow Park club are Wearside’s sole survivor in this season’s Vase and are amongst the favourites to win the competition.

But Swales believes that his side are under no pressure to become Wearside’s first-ever Vase winner.

“We are still in the early rounds so it’s a long way off yet,” he said.

“As we go deeper into the competition it will get harder, but there is no pressure on us.

“We want to do well because the Vase is a massive competition.

“I said to the lads at the weekend that we have a chance to make our dreams come true and get to Wembley. We would love to make that happen.”

Elsewhere in the draw, fellow Northern League side Hebburn Town’s reward for their first round win against City of Liverpool is a trip to the world’s second oldest club Hallam.

Newcastle Benfield will host 1874 Northwich at Sam Smith’s Park and Shildon travel to face a Barton Town side that put eight goals past Brandon United on Saturday.

Two-time finalists West Auckland Town face an away tie at Thackley and 2012 Vase winners Dunston UTS are also on the road as they head to Winterton Rangers.

Bedlington Terriers will have to wait to find out their opponents as they face an away tie at either Staveley MW or Silsden and Guisborough Town will travel to Vauxhall Motors, if they can see off Runcorn Town in a replay on Wednesday night.

There is one potential all-Northern League tie as last season’s Vase finalists Stockton Town will entertain either Ashington or Nelson.