Last-gasp agony as Ryhope CW lose League Cup quarter-final at Newcastle Benfield

Ryhope CW and Seaham Red Star both saw their Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup dreams dashed by quarter-final defeats last night.

Gary Pearson’s Ryhope side were sunk by a last-minute goal as they lost 2-1 at Newcastle Benfield.

Ryhope started brightly with Joe Melvin particularly catching the eye up front. Benfield threatened through veteramn Paul Brayson, but Ryhope took the lead when Nathan Skidmore fed Melvin and he finished well from a tight angle past goalkeeper Andrew Grainger.

Shortly afterwards, Ben Riding had his header cleared off the Benfield line, following more good work from Melvin.

In the second half, Josh Home-Jackson and Danni Lay both had half-chances to double the Wearsiders’ lead, but Benfield survived and duly equalised on 67 minutes when Jack Devlin fired past Jonny Ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Ten minutes from time, Ball saved well from Brayson, using his legs to block a goal-bound shot.

However, the prolific striker was not to be outdone and, in the last minute, he volleyed home a superb Benfield winner.

Seaham Red Star were comfortably beaten 3-0 by visitors Dunston UTS.

The Tynesiders made the breakthrough on 10 minutes when Mark Fitzpatrick smashed home direct from a free-kick, giving goalkeeper Jordan Harkess no chance.

Four minutes later, Liam Thear doubled the lead and Dunston were out of sight just before half-time, with great work from Dale Burrell setting up Michael Pearson for the third goal.

In the only game in Division One of the Ebac Northern League, Sunderland RCA lost 3-1 at Ashington.

Martin Swales’ men were rewarded for a positive start when Colin Larkin beat keeper Conor Grant from the edge of the box, after 15 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Larkin was in again, but this time he hit the bar and the ball bounced to safety.

Damien Stevens hauled Ashington level on the half hour mark, after his shot took a wicked deflection to leave keeper Keith Finch stranded.

Lee McAndrew put Ashington 2-1 up from the edge of the box, in the 58th minute, when the ball somehow went through Finch’s legs, then Stevens made it 3-1 from the penalty spot on 73 minutes.

In Division Two, Brandon United climbed to third-bottom spot thanks to a 1-1 draw at Durham City.

The visitors were ahead in four minutes, when Craig Hindmarsh beat keeper Nathan Armin, but Callum Smith fired past visiting keeper Kris Carr to level 20 minutes later.