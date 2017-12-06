Johnson treble inspires Spennymoor’s cup success at Chester-le-Street

Chester-le-Street succumbed 5-0 to National League North visitors Spennymoor Town in last night’s Durham Challenge Cup tie.

Following a bright start, much-changed Moors – featuring a number of Under-18s plus senior players – took the lead in the 21st minute when Andrew Johnson raced past a defender and fired into the bottom corner of Chester’s net, following a clever Mark Anderson dummy.

Andrew Clarkson went close to pulling the Northern League Cestrians level on 33 minutes, but goalkeeper Daniel Lowson made a great save.

Six minutes before half-time, Moors went 2-0 ahead when Anderson received a short corner, beat a defender and hammered in his shot from a tight angle.

Shane Henry soon added a third goal with a low shot after being set up by Anderson.

Johnson bagged his second goal after tremendous work from Joe Tait, James Hughes and Anderson on 69 minutes, then completed his hat-trick, eight minutes later, when his shot was deflected past the keeper.

Consett cruised to a 7-1 home win over Second Division Tow Law Town to reach the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup third round.

The Steelmen needed just seven minutes to make the breakthrough, as Michael Sweet smashed home a superb volley. Five minutes later, Matty Slocombe made it 2-0 when he drilled home a shot from the edge of the box.

Nathan Lawrence put the tie to bed when he curled a great shot around keeper Tom Orton in the 35th minute, and David Dowson made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Michael Mackay headed Consett’s fifth goal on the hour, then Sweet fired his second, seven minutes later.

The Lawyers grabbed a consolation goal, when Dean Thexton scored from the penalty spot on 73 minutes, but Consett had the last word, with Mackay heading his second goal of the game, just four minutes later,.

Ashington claimed a memorable 5-3 victory at Dunston UTS in the only game in the Ebac Northern League Division One.

Dunston took a 29th-minute lead when Daniel Halliday scored with a bullet header, but the Colliers equalised close to the break, with Tony Stephenson making no mistake from the penalty spot. Dunston regained the lead before the interval, with Halliday again on target.

Luke Salmon levelled things up for the second time on 51 minutes, setting up a dramatic finale.

With 11 minutes left, Ashington stormed in front when Damien Stevens struck, but Mark Fitzpatrick’s brilliant equaliser made it 3-3 in the 82nd minute.

Incredibly, a minute later, Ashington went 4-3 up, with Salmon notching, and he quickly completed his hat-trick to clinch a thrillingwin, and a move up to 10th place.

Blyth Spartans convincingly beat Northern League Bedlington Terriers 4-0 to move into the Northumberland Senior Cup semi-finals.

Ex-Sunderland reserve Jordan Laidler, two-goal Greg Rutherford and Robbie Dale, with a free-kick, saw the National League North high-fliers through.