James Clark departs as Washington manager

Ebac Northern League Division One strugglers Washington are looking for a new manager after parting company with boss James Clark.

Assistant manager Michael Laws has being handed temporary control alongside captain Alex White and experienced former Sunderland player Pascal Chimbonda until a permanent successor to Clark is found.

A statement from chairman Rob Cutler read: “James has performed an admirable job during his tenure, however the league position and results do not reflect the direction the club wish to be heading in.

“We would like to thank James for all his work and wish him every success in his future.

“The club will focus on their next match, away to Stockton Town on Wednesday, 10 January.”

Washington are in second-bottom spot in Division One, with three wins in 24 games to sit eight points adrift of safety.

Clark took charge last February, following the departure of boss Richie Latimer, who had brought Clark and Laws into the fold at the Nissan Sports Complex.