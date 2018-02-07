Five-goal Spennymoor Town march into FA Trophy quarter-finals – and Gateshead make it a North East double

Spennymoor Town and Gateshead both secured impressive replay victories last night to reach the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Moors outgunned East Thurrock United 5-2 away, despite being down to 10 men for almost 40 minutes.

Montel Agyeman gave the Essex side an early lead when his free-kick flew over keeper Jordan Porter into the net.

Moors levelled 10 minutes before the break when Kallum Griffiths sent over an excellent cross and Andrew Johnson pounced, heading home from close range.

Jason Ainsley’s side went ahead in the 45th minute, seconds after Rob Ramshaw was denied by a brilliant save from Lukas Lidakevicius, with Glen Taylor nodding home a corner.

Moors went 3-1 up on 49 minutes when Griffiths drove in a free-kick which flew into the net, via the post.

But they were rocked by a red card for Jamie Chandler three minutes later, given a second booking for handball in the box, with Lewis Smith making it 3-2 from the penalty spot.

Spennymoor rallied to go two goals ahead again on 57 minutes, with Taylor played through a tremendous pass for Johnson, who raced on and fired past the keeper.

Johnson completed his hat-trick in super style five minutes later, getting on the end of a ball over the defence and beating the keeper.

Moors will visit Bromley, 7-1 replay winners over Workington last night, in the quarter-final on February 24.

Gateshead will be away to Leyton Orient after beating Maidstone 3-0 with goals from captain Neill Byrne, Paddy McLaughlin and Richard Peniket. James Montgomery saved an early penalty for Heed, who fielded ex-Sunderland winger Rees Greenwood.