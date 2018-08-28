FA Cup first qualifying round draw: Sunderland RCA discover opponents if they beat Clitheroe

Sunderland RCA will face a home tie against either Ossett United or Mossley if they can see off Clitheroe in next week’s FA Cup Preliminary Round replay.

Martin Swales side scored twice in the last two minutes of injury-time to secure a remarkable 6-6 draw in Lancashire on Saturday.



The replay takes place at Meadow Park next Tuesday and a home tie against higher-league opposition is up for grabs.



Swales admitted that the draw has given his side even more incentive to see off Clitheroe at the second attempt.



He said “I am pleased with a home draw, however this makes beating Clitheroe even more important now as we have a home draw against higher league opponents.



“If I am being honest no nothing at all about either Ossett or Mossley so will need to do some homework on them again.”



The draw was made at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday lunchtime and Benfield are one of eight North East clubs involved.



Newcastle Benfield will host Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side Workington in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.



Workington currently sit fourth from bottom in the Evo-Stik League’s top tier after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stalybridge Celtic on Monday.



Whitley Bay also face step three opposition with Whitby Town making the short trip up the North East coast to face the Seahorses at Hillheads.



Dunston UTS have been rewarded for their impressive win over Pontefract Collieries with a home tie against North Ferriby United.



The Villagers were 3-0 winners against South Shields on Monday.



Consett are the only Northern League club to have been handed an away tie as they travel to the North West to face Hallmark Security League club Congleton.



Guisborough Town are preparing for their replay after a 2-2 draw at Albion Sports and they’ll entertain Farsley Celtic if they can come see of the Northern Counties East League side.



Morpeth Town face familiar opposition as they travel to Ashton Athletic, the side that put them out of last season’s FA Vase and South Shields host Garforth Town.