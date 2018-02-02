Easington Colliery exit Durham Challenge Cup to ruthless Consett

Easington Colliery succumbed 5-0 to Ebac Northern League Division One high-fliers Consett in last night’s Durham Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The Steelmen were in front in just four minutes as keeper Kyle Donaldson miscontrolled James Talbot’s back pass, allowing Michael Sweet an easy tap-in.

It was soon 2-0, Donaldson clearing straight to David Dowson, who fired home.

Chris Pearson had a shot well held by Consett keeper Kyle Hayes, who then did well again to save from Shaun Smith as Second Division Easington responded strongly.

However, Consett went three up in the 59th minute as Michael Mackay found the corner of the net.

Two more goals in as many minutes made it 5-0, with Nathan Lawrence and Sweet (penalty) netting.