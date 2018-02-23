Durham Women hold on for WSL2 success against Sheffield Ladies

Durham Women scored two goals in two second-half minutes but were forced to survive a late Sheffield comeback as they held on for a 3-2 WSL2 win at New Ferens Park last night.

Beth Hepple opened the scoring direct from a corner on 32 minutes and it was an advantage the hosts extended on 68 minutes through substitute Nicki Gears, before Emily Roberts added a third.

Katie Anderson brought Sheffield back into contention on 72 minutes before Melissa Johnson brought her side within touching distance on 81 minutes, but they were unable to level.

Durham’s Sarah Robson said: “We always like to keep things interesting. I think we dominated the first half and about 20 minutes of the second half but as usual Sheffield never gave up.

“Every time we play them it is always a close game so we knew they wouldn’t stop until the end as they are a hard-working team. Luckily, we were able to see the game out and get the three points.

“I know we conceded two but we looked a lot more solid defensively than we have in the last few weeks. In the first half, our centre-backs didn’t have much to do which is credit to the rest of us.”

Durham must wait until March 11 for their next game, against Aston Villa.

Robson added: “We will know Aston Villa and what they’re about. We know every time we play them it is a battle, it is always a close game.

“They have got strong players and some really good players so it is always a battle to get the three points.”

