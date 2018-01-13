Durham Sunday League: Wild Boar end Burnside’s long-standing perfect record with sensational fightback

Burnside WMC’s run of more than two years of continuous league wins came to an end as neighbours Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars forced a thrilling 3-3 draw in Division One.

On a frosty pitch, Burnside took a 20th-minute lead, but Boar equalised when home keeper Darren Moody lost the ball in the bright sun and a beautifully floated Joe Robinson free-kick ended up in the back of the net.

Boar had a penalty claim waved away after Liam Lusk rounded keeper Moody and was brought down.

Some fine goalkeeping from Boar’s Jon Lavery kept the score level at the break.

But a long-range shot on the hour mark deceived Lavery to put Burnside ahead and they quickly added a third.

Boar’s Shaun Corner, a thorn in Burnside’s defence throughout, cut the deficit to 3-2 after Lusk’s shot was parried.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Corner beat Burnside’s centre-backs to a loose ball 20 yards out and his high lob over Moody ended up in the net clinch a thoroughly deserved point.

East Rainton thumped Whitehills 5-1 in a well-contested Division Two clash.

Rainton doubled their lead with a penalty, before Brad Graham pulled one back, netting after Steven Boroumand had a fantastic scissor kick well saved by the keeper.

Rainton, though, quickly restored their two-goal advantage and the visitors’ heads went down, with the home side capitalising to score twice more.

Stephen Fisher shone for Whitehills.

Houghton Chilton Lodge were beaten 6-1 by Lumley Snooker Club.

Lodge produced a battling first-half performance, turning round goalless.

But the visitors’ fitness told in the second period, with six goals, while Mark Thompson burst through from midfield to calmly slot home Chilton’s consolation strike.

Andrew Bowes stood out for Lodge.

Grange Villa won 5-3 at Lumley, whose marksmen were star man Ben Cornell, Daniel Jowett and Dan Melvin.

Villa struck first on 12 minutes when Michael Brown’s lofted cross was headed home by Micky Gray.

Lumley levelled then went ahead when visiting keeper Nathan Armin’s clearance hit Jordan Hook to set up a tap-in.

Villa levelled when Lee McGuinness’s shot deflected in off Ryan Smith, then debutant Michael Butcher hit home a great 25-yarder .

Lumley made it 3-3 with a diving header, but Ryan Smith curled home a fine strike on 86 minutes and Liam Mitchell made it five in stoppage time with another effort from outside the area.

Durham Rangers ran our convincing 5-0 winners over Durham Buffaloes Head in Division Three.

Four second-half goals killed off Buffs, whose star man was keeper Andrew Tilney.

Chester Garden Farm booked their place in the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy final by outgunning Hetton Social Club 5-0.

After an even first 15 minutes, Garden Farm took charge with four unanswered strikes before the break.

Jordan Gibson, star man Tom Wray (2) and Anthony Marsden did the damage. Garden Farm continued their dominance in the second half, with Christian Loughlin completing the scoring.

Washington Cross Keys enjoyed a super start to 2018 with a 6-1 rout of hosts West Auckland Tunns in the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Cup.

Keys pushed forward for much of the game, but they were rocked on the counter-attack as Tunns grabbed an interval lead.

Early in the second period, Alan Wilson equalised, drilling home a free-kick under the wall.

Wilson made it 2-1 after the keeper parried a Liam Young set piece, and Young added a third with an acrobatic overhead kick into the top left stanchion, on the penalty spot, after great work from subs Dan Robson and Michael Alcock.

Young, captain Darren Green and Jason Snowball completed the scoring.

Durham County secured a good 6-0 win away to Sedgefield SC, thanks to two goals apiece from John Hird junior and John Hird senior.

Joe Kerry and Andrew Battle also notched.

Houghton Town eased home 4-0 at Durham Coundon Ox, with Sam Steel, Dan McGuire, Aiden West and Jack Mitchell doing the damage.

Framwellgate Moor WMC succumbed 3-1 to Peases West SC, and Witton Gilbert WMC were pipped 5-4 by visitors Darlington Skerne Park.

Pelton RAOB progressed on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Felling Fiddlers Three in the North West Durham Charity Cup tie.

Kieran Megran enjoyed a day to savour, hitting a fine hat-trick as Newton Aycliffe Huntsman won through to the Durham Sunday Cup third round.

Shaun Ryder also netted as Huntsman won 4-1 at SR Dons, from the Sunderland Sunday League.