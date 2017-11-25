Durham Sunday League: Whitehills hit back to sink Chilton Lodhe to go top of the table

Whitehills moved top in Division Two thanks to a hard-earned 3-2 home win over Houghton Chilton Lodge.

Chilton failed to capitalise on their bright start and the hosts made the most of a defensive mix-up with a James Cattell tap-in.

Chilton levelled when Iain Macpherson robbed a defender and pulled the ball back from Andrew Macpherson to rifle home, on his return from long-term injury.

Whitehills regained the lead through Cattell and Stephen Jackson made it 3-1 from the spot after a rash challenge by David Jackson.

Lodge responded with a Kieron Barker penalty, the fifth spot-kick in the two clashes of the sides in the last fortnight.

Michael Renshaw shone for Lodge, Stephen Fisher for Whitehills.

Lumley blew a 4-1 interval lead as Sedgefield SC hit back to claim a memorable 5-5 draw.

Ben Cornell (2), Jon Cossar, star man Scott Melvin and Daniel Jowett struck for Lumley, who were pegged back to 4-3 by Bradley Sharp, Mike Adcock and Paul Jordan.

Lumley made it 5-3 with a penalty, but Sharp and Jordan Cooksey, with a sublime free-kick from an acute angle, ensured a point apiece.

Ouston Juniors drew 3-3 with Lumley Snooker Club.

An own goal and Louis Tiplady strike had Ouston two up, but Lumley fought back to level. Sub Micky McAdam added Ouston’s third, but the Snooker men again responded.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars rose to sixth place in Division One, after a 4-2 defeat of bottom club Coxhoe Red Lion, with Jack “Shorty” Johnson the hero.

Coxhoe struck first on 15 minutes, but Johnson soon levelled when a fierce, right-wing shot beat keeper Tom Orton at his near post.

Johnson was then scythed down as he surged into the box and Liam Lusk converted the resulting penalty.

Johnson added a third with a piledriver before Coxhoe rallied, despite good defending from Joe Robinson and Philip Thompson.

But Boar’s Nick Thompson struck with practically the last kick of the game to seal Houghton’s second win in a row to ease their relegation worries.

Karl Smith and Ian Brabon notched for Lion.

Langley Park hit back from two down to sink Bede Lodge SC 4-3.

Daniel Mann’s brace had Bede two up, but Ben Pearson’s well-taken hat-trick and a James Wright strike turned the game around.

Mann got Bede back to 4-3 with a penalty, then another spot-kick was saved by Lee Wright, who was sent off following a bit of bother in the box.

Sacriston WMC enjoyed doubles from Luke Wilson and Jacob Horner in their 7-3 defeat of Framwellgate Moor WMC.

David Winter, Aaron Jordan and Chris Mordue also netted, with James Smith (2) and Sam Plant replying.

Witton Gilbert Club sensationally roared back from a 5-1 interval deficit to draw 5-5 at Sacriston The Shoes in Division Four.

Sacriston deservedly ran riot in the first half, with Marcus Lowery (2), Liam Tannahill, Adam Harrison and James Marshall scoring.

But David Calcutt’s penalty, his second goal, sparked a great revival, with star man Gavin McCormack’s 35-yard lob followed by an overhead kick, and a close-range header, from Alan Lambert.

Bearpark beat Quarrington Hill 3-1, with the battling Hill leading through Jordan Nicholson.

John Blake (2) and Dylan Crooks turned it around.

Neil Simpson starred for Hill.

Hetton New Inn edged home 2-1 at Durham Buffaloes Head, with Kieron Hartill and Gary Headon netting and Michael Smith starring.

Tristan Dell struck for Buffs.

Leaders Hetton Social Club romped to a 7-0 win over Chester Park Inn, with sub Glen Howe (3), Rob Talbot (2), Dan Scott and Damion Hope scoring. Park had Conner Bell sent off.

Gilesgate Woodman Inn had Dan Hatton’s leveller to thank for a 1-1 draw at Ferryhill Community Hub.

Washington Cross Keys slipped to third-bottom spot in the Premier Division after a 2-0 defeat at home to Brandon Sports Club.

Brandon’s Michael Fort was rewarded for his persistence when he pounced on a defensive error to fire the opener.

Keys dominated possession but failed to find a leveller, and Fort’s opportunistic strike sealed Brandon’s success.

Michael Fletcher shone for Keys.

Ouston Cherry Tree consolidated fourth place in a 3-3 thriller against second-top Sherburn Village.

Three goals in six first-half minutes inspired Ouston, with Chad Brennan bagging a 20-yard volley, Michael Ross hitting a disputed penalty and Matty Simpson running from halfway to score, while Sherburn replied with a controversial goal.

Sherburn rallied with a goal when the hosts felt that they had the kicked the ball out of keeper Matthew Telford’s hands, then a free header levelled it up,

Ouston had Jak Gordon sent off late on.

East Rainton rocked unbeaten Premier Division leaders Pelton RAOB by winning through to the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Trophy final.

The sides produced an entertaining 2-2 draw, with Second Division Rainton, whose marksmen were Ollie Hotchkiss and James Wood, progressing 4-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Houghton Town cruised through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 victory at Durham County, whose star man was Dan Rooney.

Hilda Park exited the JD Taxis Guards Cup with a 3-1 home loss to Newton Aycliffe Navy Club.

Jamie Gordon got Hilda back to 2-1, but their second-half dominance was not rewarded. Matthew Morgan, Reece Going and Charlie Fowler struck for Navy.

Grange Villa pipped Bowburn 3-2, with Micky Gray bagging a hat-trick despite hitting the bar and having two other efforts well saved.

Chester Garden Farm hit four goals in the first half hour on the way to a 5-4 win at Ushaw Moor Cricket Club in the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy.

Scott Howe’s treble, backed by Tom Wray and Dan Johnson, did the damage, with Gary Booth starring.

Anthony Bussey replied with a clinical hat-trick, his second in successive weeks, while Craig Flowers also struck.

Dubmire WMC won 3-1 at Lambton Lions, who had Ross Mitchinson on target.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman were 4-2 victors at Sedgfield St Edmund’s in the Durham Sport League Cup.

Saints struck first through Lewis brown, but debutant John Jury’s tidy finish was backed by Chase McMullen’s brace and a Corey Nicholson strike. Kieran Parnaby hit Saints’ second from the spot.