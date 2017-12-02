Durham Sunday League: Sherburn’s late show stuns Cross Keys in nine-goal epic

Sherburn Village came from 2-0 and 4-1 down to pip Washington Cross Keys with four goals in the final 15 minutes of a Premier Division thriller.

Keys had the perfect start with two early goals before Jamie Taylor replied. Keys’ well-organised side capitalised on mistakes to go 4-1 up, with Daniel Smith (2), Liam Young and Phil Marriott notching.

But, despite losing Scott Arnott to injury, a sensational comeback brought goals from Nick Marley (2), Taylor and Garry Dodds.

Houghton Town succumbed 3-1 at home to Ferryhill Dynamos, who led when Nathan Wall beat the offside trap and raced into slot home.

Vinny Gash scored a superb free-kick for 2-0. Both sides hit the woodwork before Gash hit Celtic’s third. Town’s Jake Winship hit a late consolation.

Sacriston Cricket Club secured a vital 3-2 win at the death away to Brandon Sports Club.

Andrew Morris gave Brandon the lead from Jake Williamson’s cross, but Gary Draper and Anthony Ward turned the game around before Lee Johnson made it 2-2, heading in a corner.

Right on time, Jack Keel clinched a crucial success for Sacriston.

Sacriston WMC and Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars shared the points with a 2-2 draw in Division One.

Sacriston were denied a first-half opener by impressive Boar keeper Jon Lavery’s series of saves, while a thunderous header crashed back off the bar.

Boar opened the scoring on 52 minutes when Jack “Shorty” Johnson hit a hard right-wing shot at keeper Bryan Potts. He parried the ball to the feet of Nick Thompson, who coolly slotted home.

Within two minutes, Luke Wilson equalised, but Boar regained the lead on 75 minutes when Potts and a defender left a long Houghton clearance to each other and Shaun Corner capitalised on the mix-up to score into an empty net.

Sacriston laid siege to Boar’s goal in the closing stages, with Dominic Hogg outstanding in the visitors’ defence, and equalised on 90 minutes, Wilson curling home a precise through ball.

Langley Park went down 2-1 at home in a scrappy clash with Framwellgate Moor WMC.

James Wright gave Langley the lead after a bright start, but good goalkeeping by star man David Passmore, and the woodwork, denied them a second goal.

Moor struck twice in the second half, James Smith firing both goals, to snatch all three points.

New Brancepeth WMC and Coxhoe Red Lion shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Jamie Appleby and Mason Hoyland struck for Lion.

Bowburn capitalised on a terrible Houghton Chilton Lodge performance to cruise home 4-1 in Division Two.

Ed Carr (2), Adam Kirk and Josh Chilver did the damage.

Lodge did not deserve anything from the game, with their only bright spot being the consolation goal, with Andrew Bowes finishing well after a neat ball down the channel by Iain Macpherson.

Keeper Martin Armstrong was Lodge’s star man.

Ouston Juniors saw off Ushaw Moor Cricket Club 6-3.

Ouston were 2-0 up after 20 minutes, thanks to Scott Johnson’s brace, but Moor levelled by the break.

Man of the match Johnson went on to score another three goals in the second half, with Ryan Bell adding a sixth before the cricketers responded. Craig Flowers, Tony Bussey and Mark English struck for Moor.

Lambton Lions secured a comfortable 4-1 success at Lumley Snooker Club.

Star man Ben Goodwin, Cameron Arthurs, Adam Cameron and Ross Mitchinson all netted.

Pittington enjoyed a great day-out, running riot to beat hosts Sedgefield SC 7-1, despite missing a few sitters.

Mark Hughes hit five goals, supported by Jonny Scott and Karl Hutchinson.

Both teams were distracted by events on the adjacent pitch, with a big crowd following Darlington Albion in the County Cup.

Bishop Middleham squeezed home 4-3 in a Third Division thriller at Hetton Social Club.

Jon Smith, Callum Bramwell and two-goal Arran Murdoch steered Bishop home, inspired by star man keeper James Collinson.

Brandon Finnigan, Rob Talbot and Daniel Scott struck for Hetton.

Chester Park Inn were outgunned 4-1 by Newton Aycliffe Navy Club in an excellent, fast-flowing game.

Paul Logan notched for Park, but doubles form Anthony Harrison and Charlie Fowler gave Navy Club the edge.

Hetton New Inn were beaten 4-2 by Durham Rangers, who struggled for players but stuck together to claim a superb victory.

Kieron Hartill hit both goals for New Inn.

Marcus Lowery and Scott Hall notched for Sacriston The Shoes in their 4-2 defeat at Ferryhill Community Hub.

Burnside WMC exited the Durham County Sunday Cup with a close-fought 1-0 defeat at Horden CW Supporters.

Craig Ellison shone for Burnside, who had Callum Munro sent off.

Sedgefield St Edmund’s lost 4-3 to Darlington Albion, but Ferryhill Celtic won 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Easington Lane WMC.

Durham County were 5-1 victors at Gilesgate Woodman Inn in the JD Taxis Guards Cup.

Alex Graham (2), Jack Carr, Alex Hird and Robson Brown did the damage, with Michael Jones replying. Andrew Wright starred for Woodman.

Chester Whitehills won through 2-0 at Dubmire WMC in the D&P Trophies Knockout Trophy, with James Cattell, heading home a Grayson cross, and Jak Penny, two minutes from time on the counter-attack, netting.

Dubmire had a penalty saved by Ward at 1-0.

East Rainton finished clinically, capitalising on mistakes by Chester Garden Farm, to run out 5-0 winners in the Durham Sport League Cup.

Star man James Wood (2), Ollie Hotchkiss, Ryan Shaw and Damien Potts notched for impressive Rainton.