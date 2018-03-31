Durham Sunday League: Pouton and Dunham the heroes as New Brancepeth claim D&P Trophies Knockout Cup final glory

New Brancepeth WMC secured the first silverware of the season by beating Whitehills 1-0 in the D&P Trophies Knockout Cup final.

Whitehills had the better of the first period testing keeper and man of the match Phillip Pouton several times, particularly from set pieces. He made a t tremendous save to deny Ryan Grayson on the half hour.

The pattern of the game changed in the second half, with New Brancepeth becoming more adventurous. Adam Purvis and Ryan Burton both hitt the woodwork before captain Christopher Dunham grabbed a 75th-minute winner, with a glancing header from a wonderfully delivered free-kick .

Whitehills threw everything at Brancepeth in the closing stages, but Pouton stood firm to ensure cup glory.

Whitehills have another final, in the JD Taxis Guards Cup, next Friday, with East Rainton their opponents back at New Ferens Park (7.30pm kick-off).

Title hopefuls Sherburn were comfortable 4-0 winners at Newton Aycliffe Huntsman in the Premier Division, thanks to Jamie Taylor’s clinical treble and a James Ellis strike.

Aycliife had lots of possession but couldn’t handle Sherburn’s slick counter-attacking.

Ferryhill Dynamos saw off Sedgefield St Edmund’s 4-1, thanks to Vinny Gash (2), Kurt Seymour and Jonathan Mason, with Glenn Donaldson replying.

In midweek, Sherburn impressively beat champions Pelton RAOB 4-2, courtesy of Taylor, Callum Boakes (2) and star man Scott Arnott.

Houghton Town lost 1-0 to Huntsman, with Ryder netting after good work from Liam Cooper.

Brandon Sports Club keeper Ian Myers was outstanding in a 0-0 draw at Ferryhill Celtic. Ouston Cherry Tree pipped Chilton WMC 2-1, with Billy Snaith netting the reply.

In Division One, Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars went down 5-3 at relegation battlers Coxhoe Red Lion.

Boar centre-half Chris Rogerson slid in to knock home a Liam Lusk corner, but Lion roared back to lead 2-1.

Lusk levelled from the spot, after Joe Robinson was impeded, but Lion struck again before Nick Thompson netted on 35 minutes to make it 3-3 at the break.

Coxhoe were much the better side in the second half, but Boar keeper Jon Lavery pulled off some great saves to keep his side in the game, and was only beaten twice late on.

Boar’s Joe Robinson had a header waved away, with the referee saying the ball did not cross the line.

Matty Agar, Michael Oughton, Michael Hogg, Adam Strong and Jamie Appleby netted for Coxhoe.

Burnside WMC were 2-0 victors at Sacriston WMC, thanks to good second-half finishes from Craig Ellison and sub Elliot Cutts, with Max Stoker starring.

Ellison missed a penalty in the goalless first half.

Hilda Park won 2-1 at Langley Park, whose stand-in keeper, Tony Rutter, was outstanding.

Hilda had a goal disallowed for offside before a corner from Craig Thompson somehow broke the deadlock.

Langley also had a goal chalked off before Dan Addison doubled the visitors’ lead, though Callum Adamson fired a late reply.

In midweek, Robbie Mawson equalised for Chester Garden Farm in their 1-1 draw with Grange Villa. Villa led through Liam Mitchell, who was later sent off.

East Rainton were good 3-0 winners at Lambton Lions in Division Two.

James Wood and two-goal Andrew Shepherd did the damage, with Ollie Hotchkiss starring. Andrew Jackson stood out for Lions.

Pittington edged an ill-tempered clash 3-2 against Ushaw Moor Cricket Club.

Pittington led 2-0 at half-time, but Kane Collins and James Wilson levelled it up, only for the hosts to hit a winner.

Bowburn ended their long wait for action by beating Lumley 3-1 to climb out of the drop zone.

Bowburn had the edge in a goalless first half and went ahead early in the second, when Eddie Carr tapped in a Philip Spencer cross.

Carr doubled the lead, again from close range, but Dan Jowett pulled one back after a defensive mix-up.

Kieron Hurton, though, bagged Bowburn’s winner, turning in an Adam Kirk free-kick.

Damien Baston, Paul Botcherby and Carl Tingley (2) helped Lumley Snooker outgun Dubmire 4-0, with Chris Grant starring.

Ouston Juniors outgunned Sedgefield Social Club 3-1.

Scott Johnson’s opener was cancelled out by the hosts, but a fortunate own goal and a strike from sub Nathan Morley sealed the victory.

In midweek, East Rainton won 4-1 at Ouston Juniors, who had Brad Clarke scoring.

Bearpark WMC eased to a comprehensive 7-1 Third Division win at Sacriston The Shoes, inspired by John Blake’s hat-trick.

Micky Gibbons (2), Raymond Wilson and Dylan Beveridge also notched, with Michael Jakeway replying.

Hetton Social Club grabbed the derby honours with a 5-2 win at Hetton New Inn.

Quarrington Hill WMC won 2-1 at Witton Gilbert WMC, with Anthony Morton firing the home goal.

Star man Daniel Webb notched for Gilesgate Woodman Inn in their 1-1 draw at Newton Aycliffe Navy Club, with Anthony Harrison replying.

In midweek, Durham Rangers won 3-0 at Chester Park Inn thanks to Charlie Salicki’s hat-trick, which featured an overhead kick.

Chilton WMC’s Durham Sunday Cup dreams died with a 4-0 semi-final loss to Greenside.

Pelton RAOB have been drawn at home to Stanley Oxhill Central Club in the semi-finals of the North West Durham Charity Cup.

Chester Garden Farm will host Darlington Albion in the last four of the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Cup, while Ferryhill Celtic visit Witton Park Rose & Crown.