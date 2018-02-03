Durham Sunday League: Lumley Snooker turn on style to sink leaders Whitehills

Lumley Snooker Club enjoyed a fine day as they beat leaders Chester Whitehills 2-1 in Division Two.

Lumley took the game to their visitors and went ahead before the break when Daniel Grant headed home unmarked from a cross into the box,

Paul Corlett doubled the lead with a fine, curling strike from the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

Steven Boroumand rallied Whitehills late on, scoring after a mix-up in the box, before keeper Tom Ellis, up for a last-gasp free-kick, just missed out on an equaliser.

James Laidler was outstanding for Lumley, never allowing the visiting left-back a rest all game.

Promotion rivals Chester Garden Farm and East Rainton served up an excellent 1-1 draw.

The early stages were controlled by Garden Farm, and they took a 20th-minute lead through Tom Wray.

Just before half-time, a lapse of concentration at a corner led to East Rainton levelling.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club came good in the second half to win 3-1 at Sedgefield SC.

The hosts scored with their only real chance, but two-goal Scott Nattrass and Mark English capitalised on Ushaw Moor’s dominance to clinch the win.

Lambton Lions ran out good 3-0 winners at Lumley, courtesy of Jack Young and Ross Mitchinson (2). Nathan Doyle starred.

Bowburn edged home 3-2 against Pittington, thanks to Andrew Robinson, Adam Kirk and an own goal. Kieron Hurton shone.

Grange Villa scored first and last before losing their derby 4-2 to Ouston Juniors.

Liam Mitchell had Villa ahead on five minutes, but Conner Anderson equalised after Nathan Armin parried a shot.

Carl Moxon beat the keeper in the air to put Ouston 2-1 up, then Scott Johnson hit a second-half brace before Mitchell rounded the keeper for a consolation.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars’ good run came to a crashing halt with a catastrophic 11-0 defeat to Durham County in Division One.

Classy County were seven up by half-time, with Jack Carr (4), Brad Hird (3), Joe Kerry, Alex Hird, James Huntley and sub Alex Graham notching.

Boar went closest when Jack Johnson’s chip over keeper Phil Parker hit the bar.

Leaders Burnside WMC enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win at Langley Park on a poor pitch.

Max Stoker hit two volleys past star keeper Harry Renwick, with Callum Munro, Shaun Dixon and Craig Ellison (penalty) also netting.

Langley relied on Steven Mickle and a rocket from James Wright.

Hilda Park drew 3-3 with Coxhoe Red Lion, with Chris Watson (2) and Craig Mickle netting.

New Brancepeth WMC beat Sacriston WMC 4-2, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Star man Andrew Nicholson bagged a clinical hat-trick, with John Kidd also netting.

Luke Wilson and Daniel Ferguson notched for Sacriston.

Framwellgate Moor WMC won 5-1 in a bad-tempered derby at Bede Lodge.

The visitors led 4-0 at the break, with Bede struggling badly before hitting a late consolation.

Leaders Hetton Social Club cruised to a 5-0 Third Division victory over Durham Buffaloes Head, whose star man was Chris Clarkson.

Second-top Ferryhill Community Hub won 5-2 at Bishop Middleham, for whom Arran Murdoch netted twice.

Chester Park Inn edged a 2-1 win over Witton Gilbert WMC, who had David Calcutt on target. Dan Cooke starred for Witton.

Durham Rangers were sunk 5-1 at third-top Newton Aycliffe Navy Club, with Reed Molloy, Charlie Fowler, Ryan Peart and Scott Lachlan (2) notching.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman edged a tight Premier Division encounter 1-0 at leaders Pelton RAOB, with Kieran Megran’s corner headed in for an own goal.

Keeper Barry Poskett made some superb saves to deny Buffs.

Houghton Town won 1-0 at Sacriston Cricket Club, taking their only clear chance, with the hosts hitting the woodwork several times.

Rob Draper was the cricketers’ top performer.

Sedgefield St Edmund’s were convincing 4-1 victors at Washington Cross Keys.

John Maddison (2), Glenn Donaldson and Dan Smith struck, with Andrew Ord replying at 1-1. Michael Fletcher starred for Keys.

Sherburn outgunned Premier rivals Chilton WMC 5-1 in the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Cup, with Jamie Taylor’s treble supported by Nick Marley and Arnott.

Sherburn will host Witton Park in the second round on February 25.

Second round draw: Willington Queens Head v Chester Garden Farm RAR, Ferryhill Celtic v Peases West SC, Pelaw Grange Dogs v Darlington Skerne Park, Houghton Town v Washington Cross Keys, Darlington Albion v Bishop Auckland Sports Bar, Sherburn v Witton Park, Hilda Park v Coundon Miners Arms, Sedgefield St Edmund’s v Durham County