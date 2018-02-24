Durham Sunday League: Johnson hat-trick the inspiration as Wild Boar All-Stars pick up impressive victory

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars produced a scintillating first-half performance to secure all three points against Framwellgate Moor WMC in Division One,

Boar stormed into a 4-0 interval lead, setting up a 5-2 win.

Liam Lusk netted the first before Jack Johnson cut inside from the right wing to fire past keeper Watson for 2-0.

Shaun Corner knocked in the third after a wonderful through ball from Lusk and Johnson popped up again to bag a fourth.

Fram were much better in the second half and reduced the deficit with goals from Ian Field and Adam Kitching.

Boar’s back four was tested to the limit, but fine defending from star man Chris Rogerson and Dominic Hogg kept Fram at bay.

Johnson put the game out of the visitors’ reach by completing his hat-trick on 80 minutes.

Durham County were too strong for Bede Lodge SC, running out 4-1 winners.

Daniel Mann converted a late consolation after Robson Brown (3) and James Huntley had County in charge.

Leaders Burnside WMC cruised to a 6-0 win at third-top Hilda Park.

Hilda started well, but Burnside’s Jamie Bowes struck a 25th-minute opener and they never looked back, hitting some outstanding goals.

Max Stoker’s deft chip from 25 yards made it 2-0, then star man Munro unleashed a drive from 18 yards into the top corner.

Stoker’s second and an Ellison double put the icing on the cake with a penalty and an outrageous free-kick. Home keeper Dan Foster made a host of fine saves, though Wes Delap was their star man.

Chester Garden Farm hit back from 3-1 down to outgun Ushaw Moor Cricket Club 7-3 in Division Two.

The cricketers were unhappy that the referee did not turn up and disputed several decisions made by the stand-in from the hosts, claiming a perfectly good goal was disallowed and the hosts had an offside strike stand.

Dan Johnson (4), Ryan Johnson (2) and Gary Booth notched for the hosts, with James Richardson, Stevan Storey and Mark English notching for Ushaw Moor, whose man of the match was Jamie Gregg.

Dubmire WMC edged a 1-0 win over Bowburn thanks to an excellent headed goal by Stephen Donkin, despite having Jed Croft sent off.

Paul Coxon shone in central midfield.

Ouston Juniors secured a 4-3 derby win over Grange Villa.

Villa started brightly and went ahead on five minutes when Mark Greener fired home Liam Mitchell’s tapped free-kick

Gavin Bowen headed in Michael Brown’s cross for 2-0 three minutes later, but Ouston hit back to level with efforts from Joe Faley and Ryan Bell.

The hosts took the lead on 67 minutes, with Jonnie Bolam netting, and Scott Johnson hit a fourth before Ryan Smith capped a fine performance by hitting Villa’s third following a good turn and strike.

Durham Rangers routed a patched-up Durham Buffaloes Head 12-1 in Division Three.

Rangers built a commanding lead early on and the game was over by half-time, with the visitors 8-0 up.

Creditably, Buffs never gave up and were rewarded with a late consolation goal from sub Wayne Gardner, on his return from injury.

Five-goal Kenny Wilks (5) and Charlie Salicki (4) led the way, supported by Luke Muldown, Chris Brown and Ryan Huntley.

Bearpark came from behind to draw 1-1 at Witton Gilbert Club.

Witton, whose star man was Karl Ferguson, took the lead with a header from Alan Lambert, but Bearpark deservedly equaliser with a Stephen Robertson cracker from long range.

Hetton Social Club crushed neighbours Hetton New Inn 4-0.

Anthony Drane, two-goal Karl Powney and Brandon Finnigan struck. Jon Eves was New Inn’s star man.

Gilesgate Woodman Inn routed Chester Park Inn 8-0, led by doubles from Richard Begg, Dan Hatton and Michael McGowan.

Daniel Petts and Ian Brown also notched. Kyle Brown was Park Inn’s top performer.

Bishop Middleham conceded three sloppy goals as they lost 3-0 at Ferryhille Community Hub.

Chilton WMC edged a 1-0 Premier Division win at Sacriston Cricket Club thanks to a 15th-minute Michael Searby strike. Kieran McWaters was outstanding.

Ferryhill Celtic lost 3-1 to Brandon Sports Club in a battle of two depleted sides on a heavy pitch.

Michael Fort gave Brandon an early lead, and Gavin Mudd rose to head home a corner for 2-0.

Luke Thompson pulled a goal back as Celtic got on top, but Brandon soaked up plenty of pressure and Andrew Morris rounded keeper Kris Carr to make it 3-1.

Ross Docherty and Alan Wilson netted in vain as Washington Cross Keys lost 7-2 at Sedgefield St Edmund’s.

John Maddison (2), Kieron Parnaby, Chris Dunwell, Callum Smith, Kevin Hodgson (penalty) and sub Steve Flockett notched for Saints.

East Rainton defeated Pittington 4-2 in the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy.

Lee Gaunt’s double was added to by star man Ollie Hotchkiss and James Wood.

Sherburn Village crushed Ferryhill Dynamoes 11-1 in the first round of the Ramside Hall Hotel Cup-Winners’ Cup.

Four-goal star man Nick Marley was backed by a James Ellis hat-trick, with Jamie Taylor (2), Scott Arnott and Jordan Sanders, who was later sent off, also netting.

Josh Gash notched for Dynamoes, whose star man was keeper Ryan Farley.

Whitehills saw off Winlaton New West End 3-0 in the North West Durham Charity Cup, thanks to goals from Jimmy Cattell, Ryan Grayson and Brad Graham.

Pelton RAOB were convincing 6-0 winners at Coxhoe Red Lion, while Newton Aycliffe Navy Club lost 2-0 to Whickham Coachman.