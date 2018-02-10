Durham Sunday League: Gaunts lead the way as East Rainton’s six of the best seals cup final place

East Rainton progressed comfortably into the JD Taxis Guards Cup final, outgunning Grange Villa 6-2.

Lee Gaunt led the way with a clinical treble, backed by Jonathon Gaunt (2) and James Wood, with Ollie Hotchkiss starring.

James Davidson, whose header had Villa ahead early on, and Ryan Smith notched for the visitors.

Burnside WMC defeated Ushaw Moor Cricket Club 4-0 to seal their place in the semi-final against Chester Whitehills.

Craig Ellison opened the scoring, then Jon Jordison guided home a powerful strike from outstanding man of the match Elliot Cutts for 2-0.

Max Stoker headed home a third before sub Derek ‘Doc’ Kelsey completed the scoring. Three goals in 10 second-half minutes proved decisive.

Pittington edged past Dubmire 3-2 in the third round of the Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy.

Star man Paul Harbisher (2) and an own goal did the damage on a heavy pitch. Dubmire got back to 3-2 late on but the hosts just about held on.

Chilton WMC scored a notable triumph to reach the Durham County Sunday Cup semi-finals.

Chilton produced an excellent display to win 4-2 in a feisty encounter at Norton Red Lion.

Washington Cross Keys’ thrilling Premier Division game at Pelton RAOB was abandoned at the 70-minute mark after Keys keeper Ian Brown suffered a dislocated knee in a fair 50/50 challenge.

Sadly, he had to wait 90 minutes for an ambulance. Keys praised Pelton for their efforts in helping to look after the stricken keeper.

The game was nicely poised at 3-3 when the end came.

Brandon Sports Club boosted their survival chances with a 4-2 win over depleted Ferryhill Dynamos

Brandon raced into a three-goal lead early on as Michael Fort bagged a brace and Lee Blades fired home.

But they opted to coast and handed the visitors - down to 10 men after Josh Read pulled a hamstring - a route back into the game, with Nathan Wall’s double making it 3-2.

Sub Corey Haslam immediately made an impact by driving home a decisive fourth goal. Keeper Ian Myers shone for Brandon, Kurt Seymour for Dynamos.

Glenn Donaldson gave Sedgefield St Edmund’s a 70th-minute lead at Ouston Cherry Tree, but, after three minutes of stoppage time, Kevin Hodgson sliced a clearance from a corner into his own net. Tree’s star man was Joe Wilkinson.

Dan Addison hit a hat-trick as Hilda Park saw off Framwellgate Moor WMC in a thrilling Division One game.

Star man Addison’s early brace led the way, then Jamie Gordon scored with his weaker foot to make it 3-0 on 33 minutes.

Fram pulled one back, but a mazy run from Wes Delap ended with a lay-off to Addison, who slotted home for his treble.

The visitors managed two second-half goals, but Adam Campbell Bell broke through the defence to hit Hilda’s fifth.

James Smith (2) and Adam Kitching netted for Fram.

Durham County demolished Sacriston WMC 5-1 away, with Bradley Hird bagging a clinical hat-trick.

Jack Carr and Alex Hird also scored, with Joe Kerry starring.

James Wright notched early for Langley Park in a 1-1 draw at New Brancepeth WMC, with keeper Lee Wright starring. Brancepeth equalised late on.

Whitehills ran out 5-3 Second Division winners at Ouston Juniors, coming back from two goals down.

Ouston most Chris Pickersgill to a bad injury early on, but stormed ahead with Scott Johnson’s penalty and a Jack Dickinson strike.

Whitehills levelled as John Adamson rounded the keeper and James Cattell headed home for 2-2.

Adamson poached his second after good work on the right, though Johnson hauled Ouston level.

Cattell’s second free header restored the visitors’ advantage, then star man Stephen Jackson curled in an excellent effort from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.

Houghton Chilton Lodge secured a good 3-2 victory over Sedgefield SC.

Chilton started well and took a 2-0 lead. Callum Elliott poked the opener into the bottom corner after a cross bounced around the box.

It was 2-0 when David Jackson crossed to find captain Ian Davidson, who nodded it in at the front post.

Sedgefield came out firing in the second half and levelled by the 70th minute, but Lodge still won it. Andrew Bowes dribbled the ball into the box, got tackled and the ball rolled into the path of Ross Meenaghan, who smashed the ball into the bottom corner.

Lambton Lions shared the spoils with Lumley Snooker Club in a fine 1-1 draw.

Paul Corlett struck for Lumley, with Kieran Doyle replying. Andrew Jackson shone for Lions.

Witton Gilbert Club WMC led with a Daniel Greenhalgh strike in a scrappy Third Division game.

But Durham Rangers deservedly levelled through Mitchell Bowater to earn a 1-1 draw.

Andrew Foster shone for Rangers, Adam Cook for Witton.

Ferryhill Community Hub ran out 3-0 winners at Chester Park Inn, but the home side were a bit out of luck.

Aaron Bell starred for Park Inn.

Hetton Social Club were held to a 2-2 draw by Newton Aycliffe Navy Club, who had Scott Lachlan and Ryan Peart on target.

Hetton New Inn pipped Quarrington Hill WMC 2-1.

Gilesgate Woodman Inn thumped Sacriston The Shoes 4-0.

They never looked back after Joe Hirst netted twice inside 10 minutes. Matthew Petts hit a third by half-time and they could have scored a few more, but settled for a a great team goal from star man Fergus Bell.

Bearpark were sunk 5-0 at Bishop Middleham. Paul Green stood out for the visitors, who found the hosts too strong and direct.