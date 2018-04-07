Durham Sunday League: Five-star Burnside turn on style against New Brancepeth

Burnside WMC ran out 5-0 victors at New Brancepeth WMC with some magnificent goals in Division One on another weather-hit weekend.

Grant Craig made the breakthrough after 15 minutes, slotting home from close range after some great team build-up.

Munro rounded the keeper and scored from an acute angle to double the lead, then a cheeky finish from Stoker made it 3-0.

Jamie Bowes impressed as Burnside stood firm as the hosts rallied, but Ellison hit a corker from 40 yards to extend the lead before youngster Kyle McCullough produced a fine finish from 20 yards to complete the scoring.

Durham County ruthlessly demolished depleted Bede Lodge SC 16-1.

Joe Kerry led the way with a five-goal haul, backed by Joe Jenkinson (3), Jack Carr (3), Jack Hodgkiss (2), Robson Brown, Craig Mountain and Ben Reed. Lee Pratt notched for Bede, whose top performer was Gary Askew.

Last Thursday, Sacriston WMC won 3-0 at Hilda Park, whose star man was Craig Thompson.

Dubmire had mixed fortunes in Division Two, with a Sunday defeat followed by a victory on Tuesday.

Chester Garden Farm outgunned Dubmire 5-1, thanks to efforts from Tom Wray(2), Daniel Johnson, star man Anthony Marsden and Michael Williamson.

Two days later, Dubmire secured a 3-1 success at Grange Villa.

They stormed three up, scoring the third on the break after Ben Jefferson hit the post in a Villa attack.

Jefferson pulled one back after rounding the keeper in the second half. Stephen Burns stood out for Villa.

Grange Villa also went down 5-3 to Sedgefield SC, despite goals from Liam Mitchell (2) and man of the match Nathan Armin.

Four games got the go-ahead last Thursday.

Dubmire fought well in a 3-3 thriller against East Rainton. Jordan Croft, James Gardiner and Josh Hope netted for Dubmire, with Lee Gaunt, Jon Gaunt and an own goal levelling it up.

Whitehills pipped Ushaw Moor Cricket Club 1-0, thanks to an early Stephen Fisher strike, volleying home a Jackson free-kick.

Christian Loughlin (2), Tom Wray (2), Jordan Gibson, Daniel Johnson and Jordan Stevens earned Chester Garden Farm a 7-1 win over Pittington.

Grange Villa won 5-2 at Lambton Lions, thanks to Liam Mitchell (3), Ryan Smith and Fidele Doguie. Kieran Dixon and Cameron Arthurs responded.

Chester Park Inn managed to host games on Sunday and Tuesday in Division Three, picking up four points as reward for their hard work on and off the pitch.

Park Inn beat Quarrington Hill WMC 3-1 thanks to Ryan Lilly, Grant Lawrence and Andrew Illingworth.

Anthony Wharrier struck for Hill, whose star man was Leon Greenwell. Kyle Brown stood out for Park Inn.

On Tuesday, Park also drew 2-2 with table-toppers Hetton Social Club.

Hetton made the breakthrough following a free-kick, but Steven Haswell got his head to a Mark Swift cross to level it up.

Park kept up the pressure and went 2-1 up when Andy Illingworth smashed in a shot from outside the box which gave the keeper no chance.

Park, who had Callan Seed sent off, wasted three glorious chances to extend their advantage and Hetton capitalised with a late penalty leveller, sending outstanding keeper David Johanson the wrong way.

Hetton Social Club earlier pipped Ferryhill Community Hub 3-2 in a thriller, with Wayne Gray, Macauley Brannigan and Robert Talbot doing the damage.

Last Thursday, Newton Aycliffe Navy Club eased to a 3-0 win at Quarrington Hill WMC, with Charlie Fowler (2) and Wayne Gough on target.

In the Premier Division last Thursday, Chilton WMC walloped Sedgefield St Edmund’s 4-1, thanks to Joe Cornbill (2), Michael Searby and Alex White, with Calum Johnston replying.

Title hopefuls Sherburn Village saw off Ouston Cherry Tree 4-1, with Jamie Taylor’s brace backed by Jordan Sanders and Scott Arnott. Michael Ross responded.

Washington Cross Keys were sunk 4-1 by visitors Ferryhill Celtic, with Gary Allen responding to Jonny Agar’s treble and a Leam Dent strike.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman won 2-1 at Ferryhill Dynamoes.