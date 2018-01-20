Durham Sunday League: East Rainton pip County in dramatic shoot-out to clinch semi-final spot

East Rainton squeezed past Durham County 5-4 on penalties to reach the JD Taxis Guards Cup semi-finals, after a close-fought 1-1 draw.

County possibly had the slight edge in an excellent game, but Rainton took the lead when Ollie Hotchkiss played in Lee Gaunt, who finished well.

County levelled with Brad Hird doing well before crossing for Jack Carr to score.

In the shoot-out, keeper Dean Caris saved from Joe Kerry to clinch victory, with Gaunt, Hotchkiss, Callum Fletcher, James Wood and Craig Hennis converting.

Premier side Houghton Town - the holders - lost 2-0 to Division One neighbours Burnside WMC in the Durham Sport League Cup.

Town created a series of great openings, but Burnside keeper Darren Moody made a string of top saves to keep the game level.

Burnside went ahead against the run of play with a bullet header from Gary Anderson, and a sublime finish from Grant Craig, a constant menace, made it two.

Hilda Park crushed Langley Park 10-1 in the Bishop Auckland Heart Foundation Trophy.

Dan Addison bagged a first-half hat-trick, backed by braces from Chris Days and Stephen Clifford, against his former club. Paul Freeman, Jamie Gordon and Chris Watson also got in on the act.

Sedgefield St Edmund’s beat Ushaw Moor Cricket Club 3-1, while New Brancepeth WMC lost 1-0 at Newton Aycliffe Navy Club.

Newton Aycliffe Huntsman exited the Durham Sunday Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties to Darlington Albion after a 1-1 draw.

Houghton Wild Boar kept up their good run by notching a late 1-0 win at Framwellgate Moor WMC in Division One.

Despite plenty attempts on goal by both sides, neither team looked like scoring and fine handling by keepers Dean Clark and David Passmore kept the game goalless.

But Boar sub Matthew Lockey proved to be the matchwinner, netting from close range after a surging run and low cross by star man Jack Johnson.

Bede Lodge led with a Daniel Mann penalty, but Sacriston WMC secured a 1-1 draw with a late leveller.

Lumley Snooker edged a thrilling 4-3 comeback win at Grange Villa in Division Two.

Villa stormed three up in 19 minutes thanks to Micky Gray’s volley, Liam Mitchell’s penalty and a Gavin Bowen header.

They had a Joe Murray effort ruled offside before Lumley responded brilliantly, with four goals in 37 minutes from outstanding debutant Paul Corlett (2), Damien Baston and James Laidler. Jordan Hook shone for Villa.

Chester Garden Farm saw off Lambton Lions 5-2 in their first league game since August.

Bailey Hunter’s early goal set the tone, with Christian Loughlin, Jordan Gibson, Ryan Johnson and Tommy Wray also netting.

Liam Murray and Cameron Arthurs replied.

Whitehills outgunned Lumley 4-1.

James Cattell cleverly diverted a wayward shot past keeper Sam Harris for the home opener, before Callum Vest equalised, capitalising on defensive indecision.

Chris Savage headed Whitehills back in front, then Stephen Jackson fired in a penalty, after Savage was fouled, and sub James Blackburn hit a late fourth. Harry Simpson shone for Lumley.

Ouston Juniors eased home 3-1 against Bowburn, with Scott Johnson’s brace added to by Joe Faley. Ryan Bell starred.

Third-top Ouston Cherry Tree edged an entertaining 3-2 Premier Division victory at Washington Cross Keys.

Josh Fryer turned and finished well from Matty Simpson’s cross, for Ouston’s opener, but Keys soon levelled with a fine strike through a crowded box.

Chad Brennan’s cross went straight in to restore Ouston’s lead, but Keys equalised again from a 75th-minute free-kick. Stu Pryer, though, set up fellow sub Daniel Clarkson to fire a late winner.

Centre-back Joe Wilkinson starred for Ouston.

Sherburn Village scored early on and dominated from start to finish in a 9-1 rout of Ferryhill Dynamoes.

James Ellis and Jamie Taylor bagged hat-tricks, with Nick Marley (2) and Andrew Chester also notching. Keeper Ryan Farley starred for Dynamoes, with Vinny Gash hitting their goal.

Brandon Sports Club defended resolutely for much of their match at Pelton RAOB only to succumb 2-0 to two late goals, scored by star man Craig Marron and Michael Mackay. Scott Bryden stood out for Brandon.

Quarrington Hill WMC came from 2-0 down to secure a thrilling 3-3 Third Division draw against Chester Park Inn.

Park’s bright start was rewarded with two goals, but Hill hit back to level by the break, following a free-kick and a corner.

Hill led in the second period, but Steve Haswell latched onto a loose ball to hit home a tremendous Park equaliser at 3-3.

Neil Simpson, Carl Hewitson and Jordan Nicholson struck for Hill, with Haswell (2) and Andy Illingworth replying.

Bearpark and Witton Gilbert WMC drew 2-2.

Chris Lambert’s calm finish from 18 yards had Witton ahead, but Bearpark led by the break. Witton deservedly equalised when Anthony Morton’s cross was bundled in for an own goal.

Dan Burnside (2) and Brandon Finnigan struck to earn Hetton SC a 3-2 win at Sacriston The Shoes.

Hetton New Inn lost 2-1 at home to Ferryhill Community Hub.