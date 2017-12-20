Durham Challenge Cup: Sunderland West End crash out after excellent first-half effort

Gallant Wearside League visitors Sunderland West End were beaten 6-0 by Consett in the Durham Challenge Cup last night.

The second round tie at the Belle View Stadium was very tight as West End defended well in their own half.

But the Steelmen, fourth in the Northern League First Division, broke the deadlock when Nathan Lawrence rifled home a left-footed volley not long before the break.

A minute into the second half, Consett doubled their lead when Michael Mackay finished well, following Michael Sweet’s pass

Mackay then turned provider to set up Sweet, who shot in off the post for 3-0.

Sweet had a parried by keeper Graham Pickering and Mackay converted the rebound. Sweet got on the end of a long ball from Adam Male and rounded the keeper to hit his second, and he completed his hat-trick from close range, after good work from Josh Scott.

Mackay also had a goal disallowed, while Pickering produced a tremendous save to keep out an 18-yard Sweet volley from a Jordan Lavery corner.