Durham Alliance Combination League: McComb at the double to inspire Hylton Sports Club’s impressive derby victory

Hylton Sports Club handed out a 5-1 derby drubbing to visitors Farringdon Detached, leapfrogging their opponents into fourth place.

Paul McComb’s double was backed by strikes from Kieran Stokoe, Michael Kennedy and Corey Bell.

Keeper Jonathan Williamson was outstanding for Farra even in defeat, with sub Connor Gales hitting their consolation goal.

Hall Farm Glasshus outgunned hapless Jarrow Reserves 6-0 to secure only their second league win.

Callum Hodgson stole the show with a clinical hat-trick, supported by strikes from Martin Hope, Alan Golightly and Scott Seldon.

Curtis Forster starred for Glasshus, keeper Joe Holman for Jarrow.

The big battle at the top saw champions Wheatley Hill WMC claim a crucial 1-0 victory away to long-time table-toppers Horden Community Welfare.

Barry Frost came up trumps with the only goal of the game to take Wheatley Hill top of the table, a point ahead of Horden with a game in hand.

David Jackson was Wheatley’s man of the match, with keeper Shay Adamson best for the hosts.

West Auckland Tunns warmed up for this weekend’s Durham Trophy semi-final against Sunderland West End by beating Durham City Reserves 3-0.

Anthony Philipson was among the scorers for Tunns, against a City side whose star man was Stephen Ord.