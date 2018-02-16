Durham Alliance Combination League: Hylton Sports Club cut the mustard to sink West Auckland Tunns

Hylton Sports Club secured a notable win over West Auckland Tunns to consolidate fourth place in the table/

Paul McComb, Matthew Mustard and Luke Bell bagged the crucial goals as the Wearsiders picked up their fifth league victory,

Hylton moved within two points of third-top Tunns, although the hosts have two games in hand.

Mason Steed and Michael Donohue struck for Tunns.

Champions Wheatley Hill WMC bolstered their push for a second successive title by outgunning hosts Durham City Reserves 4-1.

Logan Graham notched for City, who had Calvin Payne red-carded, with Shaun Jackson, Ash Griffiths and man of the match Lee Westgarth steering the visitors home in style, lifting them four points clear at the top.

Ben Joyeux was the pick of City’s side.

Adam Ali netted for bottom club Jarrow Reserves, but they went down 3-1 at Seaton United, for their 12th defeat out of 12 in the league.

Sean Wilson, Ben Tucker and Jake Stevens, who was later sent off, grabbed the goals for Seaton. Neil Blackburn starred for Jarrow.

Hall Farm Glasshus did just enough to knock out neighbours Farringdon Detached in a close-fought Clem Smith Bowl first round tie.

Reliable frontman Martin Hope came up with the only goal to guide Glasshus through, with Bradley Thompson their star man.

Connor Gales stood out in vain for never-say-die Farra.