Durham Alliance Combination League: Horden start new year with a bang to make it 10 wins out of 11

Table-toppers Horden Community Welfare secured their 10th win in 11 league matches by beating visitors Hall Farm Glasshus 3-0.

Star man Craig Garthwaite, Jamie Yorke and Peter Crawford all struck to steer Horden home, with Adam Elliott the stand-out performer for the visitors, who remain in second-bottom spot.

Wheatley Hill WMC stayed five points behind in second place, with two games in hand, after beating Durham City Reserves 4-2.

Man of the match Lee Westgarth netted twice for the defending champions, while Ash Griffiths also struck twice.=

Stephen Brunskill and sub Jack Mortimer notched for West Auckland Tunns, who lost 4-2 at Bishop Auckland Hogans in the Weardale Charity Cup second round.

Luke McGill stood out for Tunns.

Ben Hopkinson (2), Paul Thompson and Lee Nixon guided Hogans, from the Crook and District League, into the quarter-finals.