Durham Alliance Combination League: Hope doubles up to lift Hall Farm Glasshus

Hall Farm Glasshus rose to sixth place thanks to the third league victory of the season.

Man of the match Martin Hope did the damage with a well-taken double as Glasshus edged a city derby success away to Farringdon Detached.

Connor Gales capped a fine performance to grab Farra’s consolation.

Hylton Sports Club were good 3-0 victors away to Durham City Reserves to consolidate fourth place.

Kyle Bell, star man Michael Kennedy and Shae Quinn did the damage.

Second-top Horden Community Welfare regained winning ways, beating Seaton United 3-0.

Star man Peter Crawford, John Williams and Liam Appleby did the damage. Keeper Kevin Price stood out for Seaton.

Leaders Wheatley Hill WMC showed absolutely no mercy in a 20-0 mauling of bottom club Jarrow Reserves.

Ash Griffiths hit five goals, backed by four apiece from Karl Garside and Shaun Jackson. Kyle Middleton (3), Gary O’Neil (2), David Jackson and Steven O’Neil also netted.

Meanwhile, West Auckland Tunns’ Durham County Trophy dreams were dashed by their 6-0 semi-final defeat to Wearside League club Sunderland West End.

Tunns had Tyler Thompson sent off, while Michael Donohue was their star man.