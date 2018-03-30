Durham Alliance Combination League: Hall Farm turn on style in fiery clash to reach League Challenge Cup final

Hall Farm Glasshus beat leaders Wheatley Hill WMC 3-1 in a fiery clash to reach the League Challenge Cup final.

Lee Pearce, Carl Burns and Callum Hodgson did the damage for Glasshus, with Keiron Gleghorn man of the match.

Joe Smith hit Wheatley’s reply, with Kyle Hammond their top performer.

Hall Farm, who hope to go one better than last year’s final defeat to Durham City Reserves, had keeper Ryan Graham sent off, while the hosts’ Barry Frost also saw red.

Horden Community Welfare will be Hall Farm’s final opponents.

In the league, Hylton Sports Club showed no mercy in an 11-0 drubbing of hapless bottom club Jarrow Reserves.

Michael Kennedy hit four goals and Corey Bell three, with support from Calin Winship (2), Ryan Hodgson and Liam Laidler. Matthew Mustard starred, with Josh Burgham best for Jarrow.

Horden Community Welfare’s title ambitions suffered a telling blow with a 2-1 loss at West Auckland Tunns, who are now the biggest threat to Wheatley Hill WMC’s bid for a second successive title

Robert Taylor struck for Horden, but the hosts triumphed with efforts from subs Daniel Pigg and Wayne Whitfield. Keeper Dan Johnson shone for Horden, who trail Wheatley by two points and have just one match left.

Farringdon Detached succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Seaton United.

Danny Dolman (2), Andrew Bates, Brandon Roberts and Anthony Redman notched. Craig Stewart stood out for Farra.

In midweek, Hall Farm Glasshus secured a good 4-2 win over Seaton United, leapfrogging their visitors into fifth place in the table.