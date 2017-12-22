Durham Alliance Combination League: Hall Farm edge out Farra to make cup progress

Hall Farm Glasshus finished off 2017 on a high note with a derby victory in the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy.

Star man Martin Hope, Dean Smith and Lee Pearce all notched as Farm edged home 3-2 away to Farringdon Detached to reach the second round.

Keeper Andrew Elder was outstanding for Farra, whose marksman was two-goal sub Jonathan Williamson.

West Auckland Tunns had a day to savour as they knocked Wearside League club Coxhoe Athletic out of the Durham County Trophy.

Man of the match Anthony Philipson’s well-taken double steered Tunns into the semi-finals.

Wheatley Hill WMC crashed out of the Durham County Minor Cup with a 4-2 third-round defeat at home to Gateshead Stone Trough.