Durham Alliance Combination League: Hall Farm blown away by impressive champions Wheatley Hill

Champions Wheatley Hill WMC moved clear in second place after a crushing 5-1 success against Hall Farm Glasshus.

Man of the match Karl Garside, Joe Smith, Gary O’Neil, Ash Griffiths and Cameron Burnside all got in on the act to leave Hall Farm, who have had three points deducted, sitting in second-bottom spot.

Horden Community Welfare had to work hard to boost their title challenge with another win.

Keeper Shay Adamson was the stand-out performer in a 3-2 victory for the table-toppers at Seaton United, while Hayden Pace bagged a fine double and Craig Harbord also notched.

Horden had sub Scott Davison sent off but saw out their ninth win of the season to stay five points clear. Liam Imray and Josh Chapman struck for Seaton, whose keeper, Craig Robinson, was star man.

Farringdon Detached put up a good fight only to lose 2-1 away to West Auckland Tunns in the third round of the Auckland Charity Cup.

Man of the match Aiden Simpson struck for the Wearsiders, but Wayne Whitfield and sub Jack Mortimer gave the home side the edge.