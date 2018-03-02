Durham Alliance Combination League: Gales puts the wind up Hylton, but four-goal haul’s not enough for derby victory

Connor Gales had a day to savour, hitting four goals for Farringdon Detached.

But it was not a perfect afternoon for the striker, though, as Hylton Sports Club fought hard in a 5-5 derby thriller.

Ross Antliff’s goal supported Gales’ ruthlessness.

Hall Farm Glasshus stormed to a 7-1 success at Seaton United,

Doubles from man of the match Callum Hodgson and Lee Pearce led the way, backed by efforts from Tom Foster, Carl Burns and sub Dean Smith, though Kyle Lax saw red for two yellow card offences.

Gavin Gilbraith netted in vain for Seaton.

Durham City Reserves showed no mercy in a 15-1 demolition of Jarrow Reserves.

Wheatley Hill WMC pipped Shildon Railway 6-5 on penalties after a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the Washington Aged Peoples Trophy.

David Jackson and sub Nathan Stoker saw Wheatley go 2-0 ahead, only for Morghan Claydon and Jason Brasauskas to level matters for Railway, from the Crook and District League, taking the tie to a shoot-out.

Horden Community Welfare edged past hosts West Auckland Tunns by the odd goal in three.

Rob Taylor and Jamie Yorke netted for Horden, with John Bowes starring, while man of the match Wayne Whitfield hit Tunns’ reply.