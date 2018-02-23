Durham Alliance Combination League: Five-star Hylton Sports Club rise to third place in super style

Hylton Sports Club secured a fine 5-2 victory over Seaton United, their sixth league success, to climb to third place in the table.

Man of the match Paul McComb capped a fine individual display with a goal, while the Wearsiders also had Luke Bell, Luke Hodgson, Corey Bell and Ryan Hodgson on the scoresheet.

United’s marksmen were Aaron Doyle and Gavin Gilbraith.

Horden Community Welfare outgunned Durham City Reserves 3-0, with Rob Taylor, Peter Crawford and Dan Johnson doing the damage.

Jamie Yorke was Horden’s top performer, with keeper Dean Caris outstanding in defeat for City.

Horden moved a point behind defending champions Wheatley Hill WMC, though they have just four games left, to their rivals’ five.

Hall Farm Glasshus progressed to the quarter-finals of the Mark Blake Memorial Trophy, edging out neighbours Farringdon Detached 3-2.

Man of the match Callum Hodgson fired a well-taken double, with Lee Pearce also notching.

Connor Gales and Ross Antliff notched Farra’s replies, with Perri Agnew star man.