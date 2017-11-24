Search

Durham Alliance Combination League: Farringdon on fire to climb the table in style

Houghton Cricket Club (red) take on The Philadelphia in the Over-40s League last week. Picture by Tim Richardson
Farringdon Detached secured their second league win of the campaign to move up to sixth place.

The Sunderland side leapfrogged Durham City Reserves in the table after beating them 3-1.

Man of the match Connor Gales, Craig Stewart and Adam Tasker grabbed the goals for Farringdon.

Hall Farm Glasshus got a pick-me-up following their Durham County Minor Cup exit, thanks to an impressively comprehensive 4-0 victory at Alston Moor Sports Club in the South Durham Bowl.

The only other game was an Auckland Charity Cup tie, with Seaton United winning 3-1 away to Heighington, who had led 4-1 when the original match was abandoned.