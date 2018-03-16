Durham Alliance Combination League: Farringdon Detached’s cup dreams dashed by eight-goal Horden

Farringdon Detached saw their dreams of a League Challenge Cup final place dashed by Horden Community Welfare.

The Sunderland side managed three goals against the second-top title chasers only to go down 8-3 in their home semi-final.

Four-goal Robert Taylor stole the show for Horden, supported by a hat-trick from sub Liam Appleby and an Ian Tumilty strike.

Man of the match Craig Stewart, Ryan Gray and prolific marksman Connor Gales all struck for Farra.

Horden await the winners of the second semi-final, which is due to be played next weekend, with Hall Farm Glasshus away to league leaders Wheatley Hill WMC.

Only one league match got the go-ahead, and Jarrow Reserves’ woes continued with another thumping.

Ruthless West Auckland Tunns showed no mercy in a 17-1 demolition of the hapless bottom club.

Stephen Brunskill and man of the match Wayne Whitfield both weighed in with four goals for Tunns, while Anthony Philipson, Michael Donohue and sub Liam Blighe all notched doubles.

Brian Bradley, Paul Jordan and sub Jack Mortimer added to the tally for the home side, while Neil Blackburn hit Jarrow’s consolation.

Jason Porter stood out for never-say-die Jarrow.