Durham Alliance Combination League: City Reserves capitalise on away victory to rise to fifth place

Durham City Reserves rose to fifth place in the table by winning the only game to get the go-ahead last week.

Away to Seaton United, City secured only their second win in eight league matches.

Joe Whelan, Robson Brown and Jamie Anderson bagged the visitors’ goals in a 3-1 success, with Matty Hindmarsh starring.

Matty Davidson notched in vain for Seaton, whose top performer was Leon Kirkbride.

Horden Community Welfare lead the table by two points from defending champions Wheatley Hill WMC, who have a game in hand.

West Auckland Tunns, in third, are nine points behind Wheatley Hill but have three games in hand so cannot be counted out of the title race yet.

Horden have made a big impact in their first season, winning 10 out of 11 matches so far, but they have been hit by a deduction of three points which could prove crucial at the end of the season.

Jarrow Reserves remain without a point at the halfway mark of their league campaign, but are only two points behind Hall Farm Glasshus, who have had three points deducted.