Corey glory as Nicholson hat-trick steers Ryhope CW into Northern League Cup quarter-finals

Ryhope CW turned on the style to cruise through to the Brooks Mileson Northern League Cup quarter-finals.

They came from behind to beat Durham City 4-1 at Willington. The hosts struck on seven minutes when Daniel Knowd fired past keeper Jonathan Ball. In the 15th minute, it was nearly 2-0 but Jake Cairns headed off the line and then, at the other end, Corey Nicholson went close for Ryhope.

Josh Home-Jackson went close for the visitors before the equaliser arrived on 36 minutes, when Jake Winship beat keeper Dean Caris at the back post.

Ryhope took the lead after 51 minutes, when Nicholson crashed in a left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

Brad Hird had a header saved by Ball as City rallied, but Nicholson soon made it 3-1 with a terrific shot hight into the net on 63 minutes.

With three minutes left, Nicholson completed his hat-trick to confirm a big victory

Whitley Bay lost 4-3 to Penrith on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Hillheads.

Hartlepool United beat South Shields on penalties in the Durham Challenge Cup after a 1-1 draw.

Michael Richardson had holders Shields in front, but Josh Hawkes levelled late on.