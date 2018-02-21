Billingham Town look for brighter new era – after positive EGM

Northern League Second Division club Billingham Town are thinking positively for the future – after appointing a new committee at a successful extraordinary general meeting.

The club has had problems off the pitch in recent times and been left without any officials prior to the crucial meeting.

New chairman Paul Beddow released the following statement.

He wrote: “It is a privilege for me to take the chair of Billingham Town Football Club, albeit we have witnessed one of the most difficult periods that I have seen at any football club.

“There is no doubt that it is going to be a challenge to turn things around in both the short and long term, but it is that challenge that persuaded me that I could, as chairman, make a contribution that will lead the club to more settled and productive times.

“I am clear though that the long-term solution for our club is building a quality team on the pitch and bringing much needed stability, real leadership and direction off it.

“It’s going to be tough, but we can deliver.

“It is also a perfect time to draw a line under what has happened; it is history.

“We can all take some responsibility over what has occurred at the club over the last year, but we now have an opportunity to get this club back on track and restore some harmony both on the terraces and in the committee room.

“Our current predicament presents an opportunity for us to make real change for the good of the club and give its supporters something to cheer about.

“I want to thank Neil Martin, who has worked particularly hard behind the scenes last week and organised the EGM that took place on Sunday afternoon.

“I am impressed with the officials and committee that has been elected and the variety of skills and experience that they bring to the table.

“The culture of one person – one vote and a democratic process of doing business is the way forward and I look forward to being part of this.

“We will have a team on the pitch and one off it.

“We have also set up a Billingham Town Supporters Trust which will be crucial to our success so give it your full support, we need you. The hard work has already started.”

On the park, Town got a boost with last night’s 6-1 rout of Jarrow to rise to seventh place in the table, with four-goal Ashley Lavan, Elliott Beddow and Joe Kerridge all scoring.