Beth Hepple says Durham Women will be up for the fight in tough Millwall clash

Durham Women head to Millwall Lionesses for a testing Women’s Super League 2 clash tomorrow (noon).

The Wildcats, sitting third, have lost just one league game so far, with Millwall, in second, still unbeaten.

Durham winger Beth Hepple said:“We’ve had a little bit of a break, but Millwall away is going to be another tough game for us.

“We’ll be up for a battle.”

Last time out, Durham beat Oxford and Hepple added: “We were really, really happy to score four goals away from home, and it’s got to be more of the same from us.

“The win against Oxford will mean nothing if we don’t work hard and perform on the day against Millwall.”

