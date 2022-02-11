Next Sunderland manager LIVE: Alex Neil set to become next head coach after Roy Keane deal collapses ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash
Sunderland suffered another loss away to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night and face AFC Wimbledon this weekend.
The Black Cats completed five new signings during the January transfer window with Jermain Defoe, Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
There were also departures with Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
Roy Keane won’t becoming to Sunderland after talks broke down over a return to Wearside.
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on the manager hunt front throughout the day:
Sunderland AFC news LIVE (February 12)
Last updated: Friday, 11 February, 2022, 07:36
- Sunderland are expected to appoint Alex Neil as their new head coach today.
- Talks had been held with Roy Keane yet the move broke down.
- The Black Cats will face AFC Wimbledon at Plogh Lane this weekend.
- Neil is expected to take charge on a deal which will run until the end of the campaign initially.
What fans can expect from Neil
Neil’s first job in England saw him win promotion from the Championship with Norwich in 2015, before he spent nearly four years in the Championship with Preston North End.
To find out more about Neil, we caught up with Preston reporter Dave Seddon from our sister title The Lancashire Evening Post.
Here’s what he said when asked about the Scot’s style of football: “Neil in the main used a 4-2-3-1 system. In terms of style, his first season saw the best football - high, aggressive pressing, with plenty of movement up front.
“The tempo reduced over time due to key players leaving or being out injured. But generally they were decent to watch.”
A must-read from Phil Smith
An important read via our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith the key questions that need answering following a chaotic head coach search.
Cats on the brink of Neil appointment
There’s only one place to start.
The Echo understands that Alex Neil has agreed to become Sunderland’s next head coach on a deal, which will run until the end of the campaign initially.
The Black Cats have been searching for a successor for Lee Johnson since January 31 and are eager to make an appointment before tomorrow’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.
Roy Keane had long been the favourite to make a stunning return to Wearside, and it is understood that despite having significant support amongst the club hierarchy, the two parties could not come to an agreement.
Keane made his decision known to the club on Thursday morning, forcing them to look elsewhere on the shortlist established earlier this week.
Good Morning!
Sunderland are still yet to appoint a new head coach ahead of tomorrow’s game against AFC WImbledon - yet we understand a deal is very close.
Former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil is expected to be appointed today after a deal was reached on Thursday.
We’ll have all the latest Black Cats news throughout the day.