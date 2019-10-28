NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United reacts after being shown the red card for a tackle during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on October 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Longstaff’s challenge in the 82nd minute on Portugal international Neves was punished by referee Kevin Friend with a straight red, which will now see him miss the next three games.

Bruce thinks it was a harsh decision on the 22-year-old – although the manager does not think the club will appeal the call.

After the 1-1 draw at St James’s Park, Bruce said: “I think it is harsh. The behaviour of Neves, when they are rolling around - you know they are not hurt. If you are hurt you stay motionless.

“He (Longstaff) is not in control of his foot, but how can he be when he has just won the ball."

