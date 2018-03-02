Will Liverpool-Newcastle go ahead amid more snow?

Have your say

Liverpool are confident that Newcastle United’s visit to Anfield will “go ahead as planned” – despite the treacherous weather.

Former Reds boss Rafa Benitez is set to take his Magpies side to Liverpool tomorrow evening in a televised game.

Merseyside hasn’t been as badly hit as Tyneside by snow this week. However, snow showers and freezing temperatures are forecast over the weekend.

Newcastle have sold their 2,900-ticket allocation for the Premier League game (5.30pm kick-off), and fans face a potentially-difficult journey across the Pennines.

There is also disruption to train services because of industrial action and engineering works.

Premier League regulations allow for a postponement on safety grounds by the order of the police or a local authority.

Liverpool yesterday issued a statement ahead of the game.

It read: “Due to the inclement weather forecast over the coming days, Liverpool would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield.

“Supporters are advised to arrive early at the stadium.

“Fans should also be aware of planned strike action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

“Saturday’s game against Newcastle United is planned to go ahead as normal.

“Supporters travelling from Newcastle should also be mindful of potential travel disruption across roads and the wider transport network as the inclement weather is expected to mostly affect the east of the country.”

Liverpool, Newcastle, the Premier League and the relevant bodies will monitor the weather and travel situation over the next 24 hours.