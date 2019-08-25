Where are they now? 20 years on from Ruud Gullit's final Sunderland loss at Newcastle United
Twenty years ago Ruud Gullit’s Newcastle United were beaten by bitter rivals Sunderland at St James’s Park – it proved to be the final team he picked, and it was a controversial one at that.
By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 19:00
Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson were benched by the Dutchman with the rain pouring down on Tyneside.
But who played that day and where are they now?
Here’s a look at the XI from that day.