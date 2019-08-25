25 Aug 1999: A dejected Ruud Gullit of Newcastle as his side go 2-1 down during the Newcastle United v Sunderland FA Carling Premiership match at St James's Park, Newcastle. \ Mandatory Credit: Graham Chadwick /Allsport

Where are they now? 20 years on from Ruud Gullit's final Sunderland loss at Newcastle United

Twenty years ago Ruud Gullit’s Newcastle United were beaten by bitter rivals Sunderland at St James’s Park – it proved to be the final team he picked, and it was a controversial one at that.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 19:00

Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson were benched by the Dutchman with the rain pouring down on Tyneside.

But who played that day and where are they now?

Here’s a look at the XI from that day.

1. Tommy Wright

The veteran keeper was called in with Shay Given injured to play between the sticks for Newcastle. Is now manager of Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

2. Warren Barton

Was signed by United as the most expensive defender in the Premier League. He is now a television pundit for Fox Sports as well as general manager and technical director for Los Angeles Blues in the American USL Pro league.

3. Nikos Dabizas

Dabizas won the European Championships as a player and was no stranger to a goal in a derby while at Newcastle United. He's now technical director at Panathaniakos.

4. Didier Domi

Signed from Paris Saint-Germain and sold back there after more than 50 appearances for the Magpies. The French left-back then spent time at Leeds United, Espanyol, Olympiacos and New England Revolution. Now works in the Middle East as a pundit for beIN Sports.

