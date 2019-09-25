NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United greets Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

What price is former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce for the sack at Newcastle United?

Steve Bruce has won just one game as Newcastle United head coach this season – and pressure is building from the stands for results.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 12:47 pm

The Magpies are teetering on the brink of the relegation zone and are already out of the Carabao Cup, as Bruce has endured a poor start to life on his native Tyneside.

But what do the bookmakers think of his chances of keeping his job?

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “The Premier League Sack Race is one of the most interesting markets, due to the fact it is ongoing through the season, but it also offers a fascinating insight into who might be on the very of the sack.

“Last season the Bookmakers were often caught out by the next man out, but so far this season they did get it right with Javi Gracia, now the odds are firmly suggesting that Marco Silva will soon be collecting his P45.”

Here’s OddsMonkey’s latest offerings in their ‘next Premier League manager sacked’ book.

1. 6/4

Marco Silva - Everton

2. 6/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United

3. 8/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - Wolverhampton Wanderers

4. 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino - Tottenham Hotspur

