'We’ve had a few people in' - Update on Newcastle United's under-23s managerial search

Newcastle United's search for a new under-23s lead coach continues. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That’s according to Kevin Richardson, the former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder currently in charge of the Magpies youngsters.

Geordie-born Richardson has been temporarily promoted from assistant manager as the club sound out a permanent successor to Chris Hogg.

Hogg left his lead role at the academy in August to become number two at League One side MK Dons before former defender Gary Caldwell joined on an interim basis.

Caldwell, who spent seven years on Tyneside as a player, lasted just 21 days after accepting the role of loan manager at Manchester City.

Richardson has since been asked to hold the fort, and he provided a brief update on United’s search for an under-23s lead coach.

The 58-year-old told the Gazette: “I don’t know. I don’t know the situation.

“I know we’ve had a few people in and I think it’s ongoing because it’s a position you’ve got to get right.

“I think the club are looking at probably more to make sure they cover every avenue and select the right person.”

Head of academy Steve Harper will have a big say, if the complete say on who gets the gig.

In the meantime, Richardson is enjoying his temporary role and has vowed to help Newcastle’s young guns in any way he can.

Speaking after Friday’s 4-1 Tyne-Tees derby win over Middlesbrough at St James’s Park, Richardson said: "I am delighted and honoured.

"Back in the day behind the dugout you'd have the old paddocks.

"And I used to stand with my uncle and watch players like Supermac, John Tudor and Irving Nattrass!

"You are probably counting how old I am now!

"In the 70s I was a supporter of the club and they were great times."

He added: “I’m enjoying it.

“I’m just trying to help the players, give them my advice from what I’ve learned over the years, along with all the other staff because we’re a team, it’s not just about me.