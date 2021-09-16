Callum Wilson.

The striker has been sidelined since being forced off against Southampton last month with what was described as a “niggling” thigh injury.

“We’re not going to put a time on it," said Bruce. “He’s making good progress. Unfortunately, he’s not made it.”

Bruce had better news on Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo, who all suffered knocks in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United. Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett, however, remained sidelined, though Ryan Fraser is back in training.