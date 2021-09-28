Two managers linked with replacing former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe ‘keen’ on Newcastle job

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is reportedly keen on the Newcastle job – should Steve Bruce depart.

Howe has been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August 2020, where he famously guided the club from League Two all the way to the Premier League.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old was set to become Celtic boss this summer, however negotiations broke down at the last minute.

Howe wants to return to the dugout soon and would apparently be interested in the Newcastle job if it does indeed come up.

Gennaro Gattuso also linked

On Monday, reports in Italy claimed the Magpies were also considering Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso as a potential replacement.

Gattuso, former manager of AC Milan and Napoli, has previously been linked with the job after Rafa Benitez left St James’s Park.

He was also, more recently, linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo.

Steve Bruce under no immediate threat

Although these links around Howe and Gattuso have emerged, there is little to suggest that Bruce is at risk of losing his head coach role.

The 60-year-old has vowed not to walk away from Newcastle, despite chants of “we want Brucie out” from supporters.