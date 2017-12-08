Tom Cairney reveals delight at Rafa Benitez interest - but says he's happy at Fulham

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has admitted he is delighted that Rafa Benitez wants him at Newcastle United - but says he's happy to stay at Fulham.

The 26-year-old has been a key target for the Magpies this year, with reports of a £20million bid turned down in January.

Benitez remains an admirer of the midfielder, and has ben linked with another approach for the Scottish international.

But Cairney, who signed a new contract at Fulham that will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2021, says he's happy at the Championship club despite being flattered by Benitez's interest.

“It’s a massive accolade that [Newcastle boss] Rafa Benitez wants me,” he said.

“It’s a pat on the back to myself I guess, to know that other managers appreciate what I’m doing.”

Cairney bagged 13 goals for Fulham last season, but has managed just one this term as the Cottagers have struggled to replicate the form that saw them reach the Championship play-offs.

However, Cairney insists he is still happy at the London club.

“You can’t put a price on happiness,” he told the Evening Standard. “Last season I was extremely happy on and off the pitch and that’s when you play your best football. I wanted to show my happiness to the fans, let them know that I want to be here and try to take Fulham forward.

“I love playing football here. That’s what I want to do.

“I feel a responsibility to Fulham. It’s been great ever since I arrived. I enjoy playing football, I really enjoy playing it at the Cottage and long may it continue.”