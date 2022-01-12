Newcastle United’s search for a striker had seen Nketiah’s name linked with a potential move to St James’s Park this window.

The striker has struggled for game time at the Gunners this season and with his contract expiring in the summer, many believed an exit from north London this window could be on the cards for the 22-year-old.

Crystal Palace, who reportedly had a £12m bid for Nketiah knocked back by Arsenal in the summer, were also reportedly interested in the striker.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah scoring against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

However, speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that Nketiah was going nowhere this window, despite great speculation to the contrary.

Arteta said: “He’s our player and he’s under contract, so he will stay with us.”