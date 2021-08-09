This is why Newcastle United are set to be handed a big cash boost

Former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong is closing in on a move to Southampton. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It’s widely reported that Southampton have agreed a £15million deal with Blackburn Rovers for striker Adam Armstrong.

Indeed, the Magpies stand to profit significantly after installing a 40% sell-on clause in his contract when academy graduate Armstrong was sold to the Ewood Park club in 2018 for £1.75m.

The 24-year-old, who was left out of the Blackburn squad that beat Swansea City in their Championship opener on Saturday, had also been linked with Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

The windfall from Armstrong’s return to the Premier League comes less than 24 hours after Newcastle agreed to pay in excess of £20m to bring Joe Willock back to St James’s Park.