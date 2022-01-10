The relegation-threatened club, without leading scorer Callum Wilson for the next two months, is looking to recruit a striker in this month’s transfer window. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “New signings would breathe new confidence into the team.”

Newcastle were linked with a move for Wood over the weekend, but the 30-year-old remains one of the first names on Sean Dyche’s Burnley teamsheet when fit.

And sources in Burnley have played down suggestions that the club is prepared to sell Wood – or 29-year-old defender James Tarkowski – this month. The Burnley Express, the Gazette’s sister title, report that a sale to a relegation rival is “highly unlikely”.

Woods – who has scored three goals so far this season – got into double figures in each of his first four seasons at Turf Moor. The New Zealand international is under contract at third-bottom Burnley until the summer of 2023.